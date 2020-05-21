Sudan: COVID-19 Infections Top 3138 , 121 Fatality and 306 Recovered Cases - Ministry

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced, on Thursday, the registration of new COVID-19 infections, in addition to registration of ten fatalities according to the accumulative epidemiological for May.18-19and 20, 2020.

According to the report, Khartoum State (345) cases, Gezira (27), Gadarif (10), North Kordofan (7), North Darfur (4), East Darfur (3), Kassala (3) Red Sea (2), White Nile (2) and one case in Sinnar.

The fatalities were registered as follows:

Five fatalities in Khartoum State, 3 IN Gezira, 2 in Gadarif from the cases registered previously.

"The total number of the COVID-19 infections, since its outbreak reached 3138 including 121 fatalities and 306 recovered cases" the report stressed.