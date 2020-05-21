Sudan: COVID-19 Infections Top 3138 , 121 Fatality and 306 Recovered Cases - Ministry

21 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced, on Thursday, the registration of new COVID-19 infections, in addition to registration of ten fatalities according to the accumulative epidemiological for May.18-19and 20, 2020.

According to the report, Khartoum State (345) cases, Gezira (27), Gadarif (10), North Kordofan (7), North Darfur (4), East Darfur (3), Kassala (3) Red Sea (2), White Nile (2) and one case in Sinnar.

The fatalities were registered as follows:

Five fatalities in Khartoum State, 3 IN Gezira, 2 in Gadarif from the cases registered previously.

"The total number of the COVID-19 infections, since its outbreak reached 3138 including 121 fatalities and 306 recovered cases" the report stressed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.