Namibia: Locals Urged to Support Hard-Hit Tourism Industry

18 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has called on Namibians to support the local tourism sector, which has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, said they have ensured to work with all stakeholders to uphold that Namibia remains a tourism destination of choice post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry also informed the public that the country's national parks are open for locals to visit.

The private sector is also actively packaging specials for Namibians to promote domestic tourism.

"Tourism is everyone's business and now is the time for the people of the land of the brave to stand together and assist destination Namibia," Muyunda indicated.

The ministry vowed it is dedicated to doing its utmost to ensure the tourism and hospitality sector is part of the government's economic stimulus or rescue plans considering massing revenue losses in the sector.

"The ongoing job losses in the tourism and hospitality sectors are regrettable and concerning to the ministry. The sector is suffering significant losses in income and the country is losing revenue and employment opportunities; however, in the short term, restrictions are critical to ensure the health of Namibians, so that in the long-term, confidence in Namibia as a destination for future travel is maintained," he said.

The ministry clarified that as of 5 May when the country entered stage 2 post-lockdown period, all productive activities are allowed to operate with strict health measures.

Tourism and hospitality are included in this category of productive activities.

"Tourism operations, specifically accommodation establishments, guesthouses, bed-and-breakfast, lodges, backpackers, campsites, restaurants and transport are allowed to operate," Muyunda said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.