Namibia: Locals Urged to Support Hard-Hit Tourism Industry

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has called on Namibians to support the local tourism sector, which has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, said they have ensured to work with all stakeholders to uphold that Namibia remains a tourism destination of choice post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry also informed the public that the country's national parks are open for locals to visit.

The private sector is also actively packaging specials for Namibians to promote domestic tourism.

"Tourism is everyone's business and now is the time for the people of the land of the brave to stand together and assist destination Namibia," Muyunda indicated.

The ministry vowed it is dedicated to doing its utmost to ensure the tourism and hospitality sector is part of the government's economic stimulus or rescue plans considering massing revenue losses in the sector.

"The ongoing job losses in the tourism and hospitality sectors are regrettable and concerning to the ministry. The sector is suffering significant losses in income and the country is losing revenue and employment opportunities; however, in the short term, restrictions are critical to ensure the health of Namibians, so that in the long-term, confidence in Namibia as a destination for future travel is maintained," he said.

The ministry clarified that as of 5 May when the country entered stage 2 post-lockdown period, all productive activities are allowed to operate with strict health measures.

Tourism and hospitality are included in this category of productive activities.

"Tourism operations, specifically accommodation establishments, guesthouses, bed-and-breakfast, lodges, backpackers, campsites, restaurants and transport are allowed to operate," Muyunda said.