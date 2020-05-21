Namibia: Convicted Rapist to Appeal 22-Year Sentence

20 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
A man, who was convicted by Oshakati High Court for raping a pregnant woman and carrying out multiple robberies in Omusati region in 2011, wants to appeal his sentence.

Last year, Judge Marlene Tommasi sentenced Sem Shafoishuna Haufiku (26) to two ten-year prison terms on two charges of rape, two years imprisonment on a count of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and a five-year jail term on a charge of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery.

The judge had ordered that the five-year sentence should run concurrently with one of the 10-year prison terms, leaving Haufiku with 22 years of imprisonment.

Haufiku has now approached the Windhoek High Court, seeking leave to appeal his sentence in the Supreme Court. During his appearance from custody yesterday before judge Tommasi, he was informed his hearing has been scheduled to take place on 8 September. Haufiku is currently serving time in prison after the court convicted in January 2019 on two counts of rape, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. It is alleged that Haufiku on 18 July 2011 broke into a cuca shop in Omusati region and stole two bottles of wine, a bottle of brandy and N$250.

On that same night, Haufiku proceeded to another cuca shop, raped a female employee of the shop and robbed her of money and three carrier bags of goods from the shop.

Before fleeing the scene, armed with a knife, Haufiku ordered the woman to go back to her room, where he raped her a second time. It is alleged that the 36-year-old victim was pregnant at the time.

At the start of his trial, Haufiku denied guilt to all the charges. However, during court proceedings, Haufiku admitted he indeed broke into the shop but he allegedly only stole N$50 and a bottle of wine.

He further admitted that he again broke into the second shop and threatened the employee with a knife. But he allegedly only took one beer, a cellphone, some food, cigarettes and a knife from the shop. Haufiku, however, denied he raped the pregnant woman. He was 18 years old when he committed the crimes.

