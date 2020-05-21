Tunisia: Means to Foster Partnership Relations Between Tunisia and IOM, Reviewed

21 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Stepping up partnership relations between Tunisia and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), notably in matters of human rights and migration, were at heart of a meeting held between Minister in charge of Human Rights, Relations with Constitutional Bodies and Civil Society Ayachi Hammami and IOM Chief of Mission to Tunisia Azzouz Samri.

On this occasion, the minister hailed the IOM's technical and logistical support to Tunisia, evoking Tunisia's adherence to the international human rights standards.

He provided in this regard, a general overview of the inclusion of migrants in the response to COVID-19 and the measures taken by the Tunisian government for the benefit of this population, affirming Tunisia's willingness to further increase the protection of migrants and foster partnership with the IOM, notably in matters of research and building the capacities of governmental and non-governmental players, an IOM press release reads.

For his part, Samri presented the IOM's fields of expert in Tunisia, asserting the mission's willingness to continue its support to research, protection of migrants and fight against any form of discrimination.

