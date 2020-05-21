South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Commends Police Officer for Exemplary Contribution to Community

press release

Minister Fritz commends young police officer for exemplary contribution to Kraaifontein community

The MMEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, wishes to commend Constable Kwayo Louw (23) on his exemplary contribution to the community he lives in by delivering food parcels, out of his own pocket, to five families in need in Kraaifontein.

The young officer who is based at Pinelands SAPS reached out to fellow community members in need in Kraaifontein on the Kraailove WhatsApp group to nominate needy families and they responded.

MEC Fritz said, "I commend Constable Louw on his exemplary contribution to his community. He showcases that the role of a police officer is not simply enforcement but also to look out for those most vulnerable and play a part in addressing socio-economic challenges."

MEC Fritz added, "It is important that each of us, including our police service, continue showing compassion during these difficult times. Currently, under alert level 4 of the lockdown, the movement of many remans restricted which means that their ability to earn an income is too."

MEC Fritz continued, "I further wish to commend the many police officers and law enforcement who are serving on the frontline. These are difficult times. Our officers are simultaneously working under the pressures presented by the COVID-19 Lockdown and trying to stay safe. Despite this, they show up and keep our communities safe. Many go above and beyond their call of duty to help those most vulnerable, such as Constable Louw."

