Tanzania: President Magufuli Orders Varsities, Colleges and Form Six Reopening

President John Magufuli has ordered reopening of all universities and colleges effective from June 1, 2020 as the data shows that the global pandemic Covid-19 is declining in the country.

He has also announced that Form Six students, who were in preparation for their final examinations before the Covid-19 break, to resume their studies effectively from June 1, 2020.

President announced the decision today (May 21, 2020) at Chamwino State House in Dodoma after swearing in the newly appointed Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Deputy Minister Dr Godwin Mollel and ambassadors who are going to represent Tanzania in different countries.

The Head of State has ordered the Finance and Education ministries to ensure that the Higher Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB) that all necessary needs for varsity students are settled within remaining nine days before the reopening of the said education institutions.