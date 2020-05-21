Tanzania: President Magufuli Orders Varsities, Colleges and Form Six Reopening

21 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

President John Magufuli has ordered reopening of all universities and colleges effective from June 1, 2020 as the data shows that the global pandemic Covid-19 is declining in the country.

He has also announced that Form Six students, who were in preparation for their final examinations before the Covid-19 break, to resume their studies effectively from June 1, 2020.

President announced the decision today (May 21, 2020) at Chamwino State House in Dodoma after swearing in the newly appointed Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Deputy Minister Dr Godwin Mollel and ambassadors who are going to represent Tanzania in different countries.

The Head of State has ordered the Finance and Education ministries to ensure that the Higher Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB) that all necessary needs for varsity students are settled within remaining nine days before the reopening of the said education institutions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.