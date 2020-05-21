Rwanda Now Employs the Use Robots in the Fight Against COVID-19

Rwanda has intensified its fight against Coronavirus with the use of five robots that with the ability to screen patients, capture their data and deliver food and medication among other tasks.

The five robots namely; Akazuba, Urumuri, Ngabo, Ikirezi and Mwiza will be also used in administering temperature checks and keeping medical records of Covid-19 patients.

In a series of tweets posted by the Ministry of Health said the robots are able to screen 50 to 150 people per minute.

In pictures ; today's colourful event that saw #Rwanda receive 5 high- tech robots to support the #COVIDー19 fight at treatment centres and minimize infection risks of the pandemic @UNDP_Rwanda @RwandaICT @RwandaHealth pic.twitter.com/8vGNVAyish

"These high-tech robots have the capacity to screen 50 to 150 people per minute, deliver food and medication to patient rooms, capture data and notify officers on duty about detected abnormalities," one of the tweets read.

Rwanda's Health Minister Ngamije Daniel said that the robots were key in ensuring that service delivery is improved and also help protect lives of valuable health workers.

"Medics and other frontline workers visit patients room many times to deliver medication, meals, carry out tests, among other things - which may increase their risk of contracting the virus," Mr Daniel told local media houses.

The robots are as a result of joint efforts by the Rwandan government through the Ministry of ICT and Innovation and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).