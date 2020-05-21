South Africa: In the Communities, the COVID-19 Ground Response Is Mostly Female

opinion

Thrust into community work during lockdown, I am inspired by strong women tackling the issues that matter to the marginalised majority. But I also realise how all this community work and activism is, in essence, still just unpaid care work, for a government of well-paid, mostly-male policymakers who have, once again, failed to adequately meet our most basic of needs.

There is a sudden, and unexpected shift in the dynamic between my partner and I. He has always worked, while I, like 43% of highly-skilled women, exited the workforce to take care of our son when he was born. Now, during the lockdown, my partner has no work, and I have been overwhelmingly busy, and for the first time, our roles are reversed.

I buckle down and get a chance to feel unencumbered and work-focused. My partner speaks of his bonding with our son. Of his growing appreciation for what I do for our family, much of which had gone unnoticed or was minimised. He also speaks of his admiration for the driven, work-orientated version of myself (which we both missed over recent years). There are times where we worry about the future, where we hold each other and cry;...