South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Corruption in Potchefstroom

20 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three suspects are re-appearing today in the Potchefstroom Magistrates' court on charges of corruption and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act.

A 37 years old suspect was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on 19 May 2020, for allegedly trying to bribe a police officer at a road block in Potchefstroom.

The suspect who was reportedly transporting illicit cigarettes valued at approximately R180 000-00 allegedly tried to entice a police officer with R30 000-00 to evade arrest. The R30 000-00 and the cigarettes were seized during his arrest and he will make his first appearance at the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court today where he will face charges of corruption and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act.

Meanwhile, on a separate incident in Potchefstroom on Sunday, Wandimu Yohanues (37), Endala Gibedo (30), and Mylugeta Chimiso (37), were arrested for attempting to entice another police officer with R10 000-00. This was after they were searched at a road block and illicit cigarettes worth approximately R380 000-00 were found in their possession. The money and the cigarettes were also seized for further investigation.

The trio was remanded into custody following their court appearance and being fined for contravention of the COVID 19 Regulations on 20 May 2020. They are expected to appear again today for formal bail application.

