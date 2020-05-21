South Africa: Implementing the Political Party Funding Act Is Fraught With Difficulties for the IEC

21 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
South Africa's Political Party Funding Act is an ambitious and bold undertaking, regulating party and campaign finance, but there are several tricky issues still to be resolved.

The introduction of the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) in January 2019 was welcomed by South Africans at large, with many believing that it would assist in the fight against negative influences of private money in elections. As the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa awaits the president's approval and determination of implementation date for the act and its accompanying regulations, some challenges in what the IEC has proposed remain.

The PPFA seeks to enhance multi-party democracy by providing for and regulating both public and private funding of political parties, and addresses a long-standing gap in South Africa's electoral legislation framework, which was silent on private funding of political parties. In a nutshell, the PPFA establishes the Represented Political Parties Fund (RPPF) and the Multi-Party Democracy Fund (MPDF).

The RPPF disburses public funds coming from Treasury to political parties represented in the National Assembly, and the MPDF disburses funds received from private sources to those parties. The PPFA is an important step forward in regulating the playing field for political parties, while...

