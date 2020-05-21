Malawi: DPP Preaches Violence-Free Campaign in the North

21 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Wisdom Ngwira

Mzuzu — Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Governing Council members Wednesday asked all political parties in the country to practice violence-free campaign in preparation for the July 2, 2020 fresh presidential election.

Speaking in Mzuzu during an interactive meeting with the party's districts' and constituencies' officials drawn from northern region, DPP's Secretary General, Greselder Jeffrey said the party would urge its supporters to desist from any form of violence and focus on telling people what the party intends to do to develop the region.

"This is time for us to start selling to people our development agenda rather than wasting time in propagating political violence or hate speeches.

"People will vote for us if we address development issues which they face in their localities," said Jeffrey.

She then asked opposition political parties to emulate the gesture set by the governing party to also urge their supporters to stick to issue-based campaign.

"President Peter Mutharika is a mature president who is peace-loving and always preaches peace as evidenced by his calmness despite various provocations from the opposition front.

"As a nation, we need to have such leaders for continued development of the country," she said.

DPP Regional Governor for the north, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira then urged the party's leaders at both district and constituency levels to be mobilising people to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the fresh poll.

"We need you people to help the president win this election by making sure that you intensify your campaigns

"These positions you were given were not just given for nothing, you need to help the party to mobilise more votes so that we triumph," said Ngwira.

Notable dignitaries present at the meeting included, DPP Vice President for the north, Goodall Gondwe, DPP treasurer general, Jappie Mhango, Top party member Leston Mulli and the party's former regional governor for the north, Kenneth Sanga.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.