Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Cases Rise to 48

21 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Two more people have tested positive to Covid- 19 bring the total number of cases in Zimbabwe to 48.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care latest Covid-19 update indicates that the cases are two female returnees one from Botswana and one from South Africa who both tested positive on the eighth day of quarantine.

As at yesterday the total number of cases stood at 48, received 18, active cases 26 and four deaths.

"Today (yesterday), 830 Rapid Diagnostic Tests(RDT) screening tests and 443 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 32 862," read the statement from the Ministry.

The ministry has continued to encourage people to stay at home and avoid going top crowded places.

"Where people come together in crowds, it is more difficult to maintain social distance of at least one metre," said the Ministry in a statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.