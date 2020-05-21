South Africa: Two Men Arrested With Unlicensed Firearm

21 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Wednesday, 20 May 2020, two men aged 21 and 25 years, were arrested by Kuruman High way patrol and John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) Crime Intelligence Units at Bankhara village outside of Kuruman for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at about 06:00.

It is reported that an intelligence driven operation was conducted after a tip-off from the community about the firearm in Bankhara. The house was searched and during the search, a firearm, binoculars, hand gloves and 14 live rounds of ammunition were found. The two men were arrested after it was established that they were in possession an unlicensed firearm.

The two will appear before the Kuruman Magistrate court soon on charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The JTG Cluster Commander, Major General Johan Bean applauded Kuruman Highway patrol and the JTG Crime Intelligence units for ensuring that justice is served.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.