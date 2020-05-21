South Africa: Two Men Arrested With Unlicensed Firearm

press release

On Wednesday, 20 May 2020, two men aged 21 and 25 years, were arrested by Kuruman High way patrol and John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) Crime Intelligence Units at Bankhara village outside of Kuruman for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at about 06:00.

It is reported that an intelligence driven operation was conducted after a tip-off from the community about the firearm in Bankhara. The house was searched and during the search, a firearm, binoculars, hand gloves and 14 live rounds of ammunition were found. The two men were arrested after it was established that they were in possession an unlicensed firearm.

The two will appear before the Kuruman Magistrate court soon on charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The JTG Cluster Commander, Major General Johan Bean applauded Kuruman Highway patrol and the JTG Crime Intelligence units for ensuring that justice is served.