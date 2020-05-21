South Africa: Mahikeng Hospital Decontaminated

21 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Mahikeng Provincial Hospital has been decontaminated after a hospital doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

North West Department of Health said that a total of 135 staff members have been tested for COVID-19 at the hospital, of which 73 test results came back negative with 28 results still pending.

"As at Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 34 staff members were yet to collect their test results. Twenty eight staff members are in self-quarantine," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

North West has recorded a total number of 72 COVID-19 confirmed cases, with 28 recoveries and one death.

"The total number of screenings in the province is 2 161 223 and 2 055 people screened showed COVID-19 symptoms [and] they were referred for testing. A total of 999 contacts of the 72 confirmed cases in the province were identified and 934 were successfully traced.

"Ten contacts tested positive for COVID-19, and are included in the 72 confirmed cases in the province. A total of 466 of the 999 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period," the department said.

No new cases have been recorded in Bojanala Platinum District in the past five day cycle of testing.

The department said that allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the province is an ongoing process, and the department will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

"We thank our tracing teams, nurses, doctors, paramedics and all healthcare workers who continue to serve with pride during these difficult times."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.