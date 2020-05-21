Kenya: Eastleigh and Old Town to Remain Under Lockdown

20 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

The government has extended the cessation of movement into and out of Eastleigh and Old Town areas in Nairobi and Mombasa respectively till June 6, 2020.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in addition to this, hawking remains prohibited in the two neigbourhoods, while restaurants, malls, eateries will remain closed for the duration until the new directed date.

"In order to contain further spread of the virus the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) on coronavirus announces and directs as follows; an extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa until June 6, 2020," Mr Kagwe said.

The CS said these measures are essential to ensure the two areas are contained to stop further spread of the disease.

"This is essentially to keep the areas contained so that in the next few days we can bring some form of control. So that the disease does not continue spreading," Kagwe explained.

The government initially announced the temporary lockdown of the two areas on May 6, 2020 which was meant to last for 15 days.

This is after Eastleigh and Old Town were singled out by the Ministry of Health as Covid-19 hot spots, with leading number of infections.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.