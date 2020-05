press release

Thirteen men between the ages of 29 and 67 years, were arrested at Mbentse location following the murder of four men on 20 May 2020.

A 9mm pistol with 21 rounds believed to have been used was confiscated. They'll appear at Qumbu Magistrate's court on 22 May 2020 facing a charge of four counts of murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Acting Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Major General Andre Swart commended the members for the speedy arrest.