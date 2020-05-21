South Africa: Three More Suspects Arrested for Cash in-Transit Robberies in Gauteng

press release

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS)

GAUTENG - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Management is pleased with the recent development for successfully tracing and apprehending three more suspects on cash in-transit robberies in Gauteng.

Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested the trio, Mannie Mathe (59), Nhlanhla Isaac Hadebe (49), and Nhlanhla Eugene Manana (44) on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 at their respective residence. The trio together with their accomplice, Thabiso Mokobori (35) who was arrested last month and is still in custody, were positively linked through DNA to a cash in-transit robbery that took place in November 2018 in Katlehong.

It is alleged that the suspects attacked and robbed a cash security van undisclosed amount of money. One of the security guards was shoved at the back of the armoured vehicle before the armed gang fled the scene.

Mathe, Hadebe, and Manana appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm, rifle, and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen vehicle, and malicious damage to property. The case has been postponed to Thursday, 21 May 2020 due to Mathe's ill health.