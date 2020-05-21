Western Sahara: Saharawi People Mark 47th Anniversary of Outbreak of Armed Struggle Tomorrow

20 May 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid Al Hafed (Refugee Camps) — The Saharawi people commemorates todays, May 20th, the 47-year anniversary of the outbreak of armed struggle in Western Sahara, to reiterate their commitment and attachment to regain their legitimate rights by all means.

On this day, 20 May 1973, the Frente POLISRIO announced the outbreak of armed struggle against the Spanish occupation, only 10 days after its creation on 10 May of the same year.

On 28 November 1975, the first Saharawi National Council formed to be followed by the birth of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on 27 February 1976, directly after the withdrawal of the last Spanish soldier from Western Sahara.

The SADR has been a full and founding member of the African Union (AU), formerly the Organization of African Unity (OAU), since 1984. Morocco withdrew from the OAU in protest to SADR's accession to the African Organization.

SADR is now recognized by more than 80 countries across the world.

On 21 November 1979, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the Resolution 34/37 recognizing the POLISARIO Front as the "representative of the people of Western Sahara."

