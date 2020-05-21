South Africa: A Course in Common Sense to Mitigate Against the Plague of Dumb?

21 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keith Bain

Amid my rising frustration at those who find ways around the physical distancing rules, I came across something cathartic to do online. A short academic course focused on Covid-19 Contact Tracing that looked like an antidote to the baffling ignorance that's turned social media into a lunatic asylum.

Last Monday, Johns Hopkins University launched a free online course covering the basics - and not-so-basics - of Covid-19 Contact Tracing.

The course is available free-of-charge via Coursera and is worth dipping into, if only to momentarily escape from the vast ocean of dumb available in most other parts of the internet.

If the straightforward science of physical distancing makes any sense to you, there's a strangeness that comes with seeing people amass in huddles during lockdown Level 4's too-tight exercise window.

Whether it's observing cyclists jibber-jabbering mask-free as they whizz by in dozen-strong pelotons; or seeing couples strolling the Sea Point promenade sipping takeaway coffees while knowing full well that in poorer areas - in townships and slums, and in homeless shelters - people are living cheek by jowl oblivious to the luxury of being able to practise social distancing.

The flagrant flouting of common sense doesn't end...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

