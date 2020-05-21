South Africa: Waiting for Level 3 - Drowning in a Teacup and Wondering If There Are Loved Ones We Won't See Again

analysis

South Africa went into a 21-day lockdown on Friday 27 March in the hope of blocking the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended for two weeks, then Level 4 kicked in. These reflections are part of a series by Young Maverick writers monitoring stay-at-home life in various neighbourhoods.

It's possible that we may never see loved ones again

Johannesburg South, Gauteng: I've been struggling to sleep in the last week. It started when I fell ill a few days ago, and I couldn't really fall asleep because of all the thing happening in my body at the time. But I took care of the illness and have since fully recovered.

The insomnia has not dissipated though. Even with all the recommended home remedies, like warm milk before bed.

And we all know that an idle mind can be fertile ground for overthinking. Especially during a time where there is not much you can do to distract yourself.

Given the time we're in, my thoughts have naturally gravitated towards Covid-19, the lockdown, and the...