South Africa: Teens Arrested After Yet Another School Burglary, Five Computers and 15 Tablets Recovered

21 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Malibongwe Dayimani

As the nation passed 55 days of lockdown on Wednesday, yet another school, this time in the Eastern Cape, was targeted by criminals, with several computers and tablets stolen.

More than 1 500 schools across the country have been burgled, torched or vandalised since the start of the lockdown, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga revealed this week.

The number of schools targeted has spiked by more than 500 since April 30. At the time, the minister said 962 schools had been damaged or burgled across the country.

Addressing the country on Tuesday, Motshekga said 1 577 schools had been broken into, with 463 in KwaZulu-Natal and 336 in Gauteng.

She condemned the "disturbing" trend.

The latest attack took place in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Five computers and 15 tablets were stolen, the police said.

Detectives moved swiftly and arrested three teenagers, aged between 18 and 19, and confiscated the haul on the same day, said Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci.

Soci said police were investigating possible links between the teenagers and other school burglaries in the area.

The acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Andre Swart has called on communities to come forward to report burglaries at other schools in the province.

Soci said: "Tsomo detectives followed up information regarding a case of business burglary, which occurred at one of the High Schools on 20 April, 2020. That information led them to the house in Mzomhle Administrative Area, Tsomo, where they found three suspects and recovered 15 tablet phones and five computers."

Soci said the three appeared before the Tsomo Magistrate Court on Wednesday, facing charges of business burglary and possession of suspected stolen property.

She said the case was postponed to June 12 and all three were remanded in custody.

Swart applauded the detectives. He also urged community members to report suspicious activities at schools and "work together with the police to end the burglaries and vandalism at schools".

