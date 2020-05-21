South Africa: Four JMPD Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Four Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One is in isolation at a Johannesburg medical facility while the others are in quarantine.

The officer fell ill while working nightshift on 13 May and was immediately tested at Milpark Hospital.

The positive results were received two days later.

Upon finding out about the officer's results, JMPD management arranged for other officers, who worked with the infected officer, to be tested.

On Monday, 107 officers were tested.

The JMPD's acting chief, Sipho Dlephu, said it had implemented measures to ensure officers have access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

He added it was rolling out the screening and testing of officers to ensure their safety and well-being.

"Officers are encouraged to be vigilant, to adhere to the strict protocols on social distancing and use of PPE and to immediately present themselves for screening and testing should they display any symptoms or signs of infection.

"We wish to assure residents that our officers will continue to serve and protect them. They will also implore residents to abide by the regulations and to co-operate with officers in order to keep everybody healthy and safe."

Dlephu extended his best wishes to the infected officers and wished them a speedy recovery.

