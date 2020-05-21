Malawi: Zambian National Arrested for Toe-Chopping of Woman With Albinism

Mzimba — Mzimba Police has arrested Moffat Manda, a Zambian National who was at large after allegedly chopping off the toe of a 92-year-old woman with albinism, Tafwauli Ngoma in Mzimba District on February 15, 2020.

Moffat Manda, Eliyah Mwandira and Fumu Nyirenda allegedly attacked Ngoma when she was making fire in her kitchen at around 5:00 pm at Kapopo Mhlanga in Paramount Chief M'mbelwa in the district.

Northern Region Police Deputy Spokesperson, Maurice Chapola confirmed the arrest, saying Manda was at large and was arrested by Champhira Police officers.

"We are happy to inform the nation that the third suspect who was at large, Moffat Manda of Chipasula Village, T.A. Mwase in Lundazi District in Zambia, has been arrested," Chapola said.

He explained that Manda is going to be jointly charged with his accomplices on two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and grievous harm.

"Manda, Mwandira and Nyirenda will appear in court of law soon as they are currently remanded to Mzuzu Prison," Chapola said.

Both Eliyah Mwandira and Fumu Nyirenda also come from Kapopo Mhlanga Village in the same paramount chief in the district.