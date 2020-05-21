Malawi: Zambian National Arrested for Toe-Chopping of Woman With Albinism

21 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aliko Munde

Mzimba — Mzimba Police has arrested Moffat Manda, a Zambian National who was at large after allegedly chopping off the toe of a 92-year-old woman with albinism, Tafwauli Ngoma in Mzimba District on February 15, 2020.

Moffat Manda, Eliyah Mwandira and Fumu Nyirenda allegedly attacked Ngoma when she was making fire in her kitchen at around 5:00 pm at Kapopo Mhlanga in Paramount Chief M'mbelwa in the district.

Northern Region Police Deputy Spokesperson, Maurice Chapola confirmed the arrest, saying Manda was at large and was arrested by Champhira Police officers.

"We are happy to inform the nation that the third suspect who was at large, Moffat Manda of Chipasula Village, T.A. Mwase in Lundazi District in Zambia, has been arrested," Chapola said.

He explained that Manda is going to be jointly charged with his accomplices on two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and grievous harm.

"Manda, Mwandira and Nyirenda will appear in court of law soon as they are currently remanded to Mzuzu Prison," Chapola said.

Both Eliyah Mwandira and Fumu Nyirenda also come from Kapopo Mhlanga Village in the same paramount chief in the district.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.