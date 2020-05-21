Malawi: Chimulirenji Joins Atupele On Campaign Trail - Denies Grumble, Touts DPP-Udf Ticket

Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Everton Chimulirenji has made his debut appearance on the campaign trail with President Peter Mutharika's running mate Atupele Muluzi, dismissing assertions by opposition that he was grumbling for being dropped as running mate, saying in fact he was fired up to support the Mutharika-Atu ticket.

Chimulirenji with Atupele in Dedza on whistle stop tour Atupele greeting supporters of DPP-UDF alliance The blue and yellow wave in Atupele waves at supporters The blue and yellow wave in Dedza Atupele on whistle stop tour in Dedza

Chimulirenji was Mutharika's running mate in the 2019 presidential elections and served as the country's Vice-president before the Constitutional Court cut short his tenure when it ordered fresh elections.

President Mutharika then picked Atupele, the United Democratic Front (UDF) president as his vice-president nominee for the June 23 fresh elections.

Speaking at Mayani, in Dedza during a whistle-stop campaign tour, Chimulirenji dismissed as fabrication claims by the opposition leaders that he was grumpy with the choice of Atupele.

"I emphatically support President Mutharika's nomination of Atupele to be the vice-president," Chimulirenji, who is also campaign director of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said with vigour.

"DPP and UDF rare in electoral alliance and it are only logical that the running mate should come from UDF. It would not have been fair for Mutharika to maintain me or pick anyone from DPP when we are in an alliance.

"DPP and UDF have worked together in parliament. I have worked with Atupele as a legislator and in Cabinet, he has gained political experience and has potential to serve to make peoples' lives better," said Chimulirenji.

He continued: "Atupele is steady, much disciplined and well focused."

Chimulirenji said President Mutharika's ticket with Atupele is heading for victory.

"I am the campaign director and I know what we are doing on the ground and how we will protect the will of the people peacefully through the vote," he said.

On his choice of 41-year-old Atupele as his running mate, Mutharika said he settled for him because "he is a person I can work with to unite and develop this country. He understands that leadership comes with responsibility".

