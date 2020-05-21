Mozambique: Taipo's Son Released in Beira

21 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A judge in the Beira City court on Monday Wednesday ordered the release of Dudass Taipo, the son of Mozambique's former Labour Minister, Helena Taipo, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Agents of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) came from Beira to Maputo to serve an arrest warrant on Taipo, and took him back to Beira with them on Saturday.

According to Taipo's lawyer, Ivan Pontavida, he was arrested at the request of a Beira businessman, Ismail Ismail of the Uzeir Group who accused him of "abuse of trust". Criminal proceedings were begun in Beira and Taipo, being in Maputo, did not answer a summons to attend an interrogation. Hence the arrest warrant.

The Beira judge questioned Taipo on Wednesday, and could find no crime in what had happened, which was just a business dispute between Ismail and Taipo. It was a civil matter, not a criminal one.

Pontavida declined to give any details of the dispute between his client and Ismail.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.