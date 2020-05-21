Tanzania: Our Health Staff Are Safe, DC Assures Sick Residents in Hospitals

KISARAWE District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo has assured her area residents that health workers in the district have been protected from Covid-19, hence they should not fear going to hospitals once one is sick.

"Let me give you confidence: our health experts are safe and they have protected themselves from contracting the virus, so don't fear going to hospitals in case one is sick," she added.

Making the speech while receiving some items worth 7 6.8 m/- from Plan International Tanzania as donation towards fighting the disease in the area, she said the support would help the district in the battles at the grassroots.

Expounding, the DC commended the Plan International and other stakeholders, who have been supporting the government towards fighting the ailment in the country, adding that they should continue with the spirit.

"We appreciate all contributions provided by stakeholders and companies in the issuance of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) like surgical masks, because the donation have been highly needed when the country was struggling to contain the spread of the infections," she said.

The organisation's donated items included water tanks for washing hands, thermometers for taking temperatures, face masks, gloves, and sanitizers among others to be distributed to local Health Centres.

On his part, Plan International Manager for Kisarawe, Marcely Madubi, noted that health workers work under hard and risky situations to save lives, hence deserve pro- tection first.

"I am pleased to say that as a community, we have come together to show our support for healthcare workers, who are at the frontline in protecting lives of Tanzanians. We are also concerned with the safety of the public and that is why we have donated water tanks to be used in public places," he added.

Mr Madubi further said as part of the community, the organisation feels tasked to join the government in any pandemic fight like against the coronavirus that kills people in public, adding: "Donating items can help address the situation, and apart from donating items, we also undertake a special campaign to educate the public on the pandemic in Kisarawe."

During the occasion, it was learnt that another Kisarawe based organization-Champion Chanzige will partner with the Plan International to conduct the same awareness campaign in all Wards of the district.