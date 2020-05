Puntland's health ministry announced 6 new cases. So far, the state recorded 165 Covid-19 cases and five deaths since the outbreak of the deadly virus in Somalia in March.

Across Somalia, 1573 cases of the COVID-19 have been recorded, with 188 people recovering from the virus and 61 victims succumbing to it.

The government has suspended all domestic and international flights to contain the spread of the virus in the country that has been beset by decades of conflict, piracy, and terrorism.