Somalia: SNA Chief Holds Talks With Military Officials in Galmudug

Somali National Army chief, General Odowa Yusuf Rageh is holding talks with military officials in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state.

The 21st SNA division commander as well as 15th brigade leader, Major Masud Mohamed Warsame and new Galmudug police commander, Gen Bashir Abshir Gedi are part of the talks focused on security and fight against Al Shabaab.

Odowa visited several military camps in Galmudug, where Somali troops are getting ready for an offensive against Al Shabaab as part of efforts to retake areas still under its control.

Somali army offensive against in the past months has seen the armed group lose key strategic towns mainly in the Lower Shabelle region.