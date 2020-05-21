Somalia: SNA Chief Holds Talks With Military Officials in Galmudug

21 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army chief, General Odowa Yusuf Rageh is holding talks with military officials in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state.

The 21st SNA division commander as well as 15th brigade leader, Major Masud Mohamed Warsame and new Galmudug police commander, Gen Bashir Abshir Gedi are part of the talks focused on security and fight against Al Shabaab.

Odowa visited several military camps in Galmudug, where Somali troops are getting ready for an offensive against Al Shabaab as part of efforts to retake areas still under its control.

Somali army offensive against in the past months has seen the armed group lose key strategic towns mainly in the Lower Shabelle region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.