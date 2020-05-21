Mauritius: COVID-19 - 300 Passengers Quarantined in Mauritius

press release

In its latest communiqué on Covid-19, made public this afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, highlights that 300 passengers are quarantined. Moreover, no new case related to the virus has been recorded, and there are no current active cases in Mauritius.

The updates are:

· The number of positive cases is 332

· The death toll remains at ten

· The number of PCR tests conducted is 25 955 as at now

· A total of 72 120 Rapid Antigen Tests has been carried out

· To date, the overall summation of tests effected stands at 98 075

· A total of 322 patients have been successfully treated from the disease

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris