Mauritius: Arts Industry Professionals Submit Recommendations for Forthcoming Budget

21 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The round of pre-Budget consultations for the forthcoming 2020-2021 National Budget, ended with the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, meeting professionals of the arts industry and creative sector, this afternoon, in the Lunch Room of the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, was also present at the meeting which saw the participation of artists like Mr Jean Jacques Arjoon, Mr Kishore Taucoory, Mr Gerard Louis, Mr Boopen Doobah, Mr Tristan Bréville, Mr Lewis Dick, Mr Devanand Bungshee, Mr Gaston Valayden, Mrs Shenaz Patel, Mr Sada Rajiah and Mr Thierry Lebreton.

The recommendations made by artists cover a range of issues, namelycover a range of issues, namely:

· Identifying an entertainment venue, with affordable renting rates, where artists can perform and hold their concerts/shows

· Reviewing the rates of existing performance venues

· Solving the issue of online downloads of music

· Restructuring the national drama festival to allow for more theatre representations around the country.

