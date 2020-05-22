South Sudan: In the News - Tit-for-Tat Killings Leave Hundreds Dead in South Sudan

Daily Monitor
Ugandan businessman shot dead by suspected South Sudanese rebels
21 May 2020
The New Humanitarian (Geneva)

Nairobi — 'The violence must therefore stop and humanitarians must be able to reach affected communities freely.'

At least 280 civilians have been killed in inter-communal clashes in South Sudan's northeastern Jonglei state, government authorities said. Among the dead were three humanitarian workers.

The violence began on Saturday, when members of the Murle ethnic group attacked the town of Pieri and ethnic Lou Nuer villages in Uror county. A Médecins Sans Frontières staff member was killed in Pieri, along with two aid workers from a local NGO. The violence continued into Sunday, with homes torched and looted.

More than 50 people with gunshot wounds, including two MSF staff, were taken to the MSF hospital in Lankien, 50 kilometres north of Pieri, the medical charity said.

Tit-for-tat inter-communal killings have been occurring over several months. The worst incident was in mid-February, when a Lou Nuer attack on Murle communities killed hundreds - reportedly revenge for persistent Murle raids on Lou Nuer villages. Lou Nuer elders said in a press statement this week that Murle politicians were behind this weekend's violence, and threatened retaliation.

David Shearer, the UN's special representative for South Sudan, said in a written statement that some of the violence can be attributed to the power vacuum created by the failure of the new coalition government to appoint governors to the country's 10 states, including Jonglei. He added that the killings were also fuelled by "economic deprivation" as a result of last year's floods, which "wiped away many homes and killed thousands of cattle which families rely on for their survival".

The flooding has left some households in Jonglei's Akobo and Duk counties facing "catastrophe" levels of hunger. Rains are again falling, and aid agencies are racing to pre-position food and medicine before they become too heavy and cut off road access to vulnerable communities.

"The violence must therefore stop and humanitarians must be able to reach affected communities freely and without fear," the UN's humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, said in a statement.

- Obi Anyadike

Read the original article on The New Humanitarian.

More on This
More Than 200 Killed in South Sudan Inter-Communal Violence
Largely Ignored Weapons Embargo on South Sudan Lapses on May 31
'Family Dynasty' Has South Sudan Opposition Members Jumping Ship
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Humanitarian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The New Humanitarian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.