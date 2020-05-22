Tanzania: Govt - Elementary Pupils' Number Enrolled Triples

EDUCATION sector has registered impressive achievements in one decade, with enrolment at the elementary level almost tripling, the government said on Thursday.

During the seventh phase administration under President Ali Mohamed Shein, the number of nursery schools increased from 242 in 2011 to 328 this year, with 92,098 students from 33,229 in 2011.

Education and Vocational Training Minister, Riziki Pembe Juma, moving the ministry's 2020/2021 budget estimates in the House of Representatives, said the number of primary schools more than doubled from 200 to 431 over the period under review.

The number of pupils as a result grown to 313,097 this year from 237,690 in 2011, said the minister, adding that students in ordinary secondary level increased from 77,671 to 124,493 in 201 and 213 schools, respectively, over the period.

Enrolment at advanced level secondary schools rose to 5,679 students this year from 4,073 in 2011, when Dr Shein assumed power in the Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago.

The minister said the quality of education has gradually been on the rise, citing an increase of the number of students-1,808-scoring divisions one and two in form four national examinations in the 2019/2020 from 260 candidates in 2010/2011 academic year.

Performance in form six national examinations also improved from 77.4 to 96.9 per cent pass rate over the period under review. During the period, form six candidates increased from 1,959 to 2,065.

The minister said 27 community schools-11 in Unguja and 16 in Pemba-were established and supplied with teaching materials during the period. She added that 54 teachers and 26 assistants were trained through "Madrasa Early Childhood."