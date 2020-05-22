Tanzania: Adhere to Quality Standards, TBs Urges Manufacturers

TANZANIA joined the global community to commemorate the World Metrology Day, with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) on Wednesday reminding all manufacturers in the country to adhere to the quality standards of their products before sending to the market.

By doing so, the manufacturers will also be playing part in serving human lives and promote growth of business in the country.

TBS Director General Dr Yusuph Ngenya said as the custodian of standards of all products, the bureau has been monitoring quality and standards of all products before they are dispatched to the market.

"It's crucial for them to ensure all their products meet the standards set by the government through TBS," he said at a press conference to mark the event.

According to him, if production in all industries would meet the standards then it would be easy for the items to be sold worldwide, hence easing the international trade.

Unlike previous years, the 2020's commemoration didn't have stage event, aim being to avoid mass gatherings, as part of the continued efforts to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.

The World Metrology Day 2020 was marked with a theme; Theme: Measurements for global trade.

On the commemoration of the world metrology day, according to Dr Ngenya, Tanzania has an obligation of continuing to cooperate with other countries on promoting better standards for all manufactures goods and products.

"Tanzania is already determined to use International System of Units (SI units), for which TBS's Metrology Laboratory is a custodian of the National Measurements Standards," he said.

The TBS boss was of a view that the establishment of the custodian of National Measurements Standards aims at ensuring accuracy and traceability of all measurements in the country.

The bureau also works closely with the Weight and Measures Agency (WMA) on the matter to ensure laws of the country on the standards and measurements of goods are observed.

Among other responsibilities, TBS has mandates to promote standardization and quality assurance in industry and commerce through standards development, certification, inspection, testing and metrology services for sustainable social-economic development.