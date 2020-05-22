Kenya: Man Possessing Elephant Tusk Jailed for Five Years

21 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Njuguna

A Laikipia man was on Thursday sentenced to five years in prison for being in possession of an elephant tusk worth Sh400,000.

The convict, Hillary Biwot Lagat, 26, was found guilty of being in possession of the game trophy in 2018. The court did not give him an option of fine.

During his trial, the court heard that he was found with the tusk on October 19, 2010 on the Sipili-Kinamba without a permit.

On Thursday, Nyahururu Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa said there was no doubt that Lagat was found with the tusks based on evidence presented before the court.

"This court is satisfied with the evidence that have been submitted by the prosecution this is after having looked at the submissions from both the prosecution and accused person.

"The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the court proceed to convict the accused as charged," said the magistrate while delivering the ruling.

In mitigation, the accused pleaded for leniency saying that he was a first offender and he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

"I am pleading with the court to be lenient to me because I was also beaten and injured during the time of the arrest by the officers," he told the court.

The court gave him 14 days to appeal.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.