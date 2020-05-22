Malawi Works to Repatriate Citizens Held in Zimbabwe Isolation Centres

21 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kitsepile Nyathi

At least 90 Malawian illegal immigrants are being held in coronavirus isolation centres in Zimbabwe after they were intercepted trying to cross into South Africa.

Malawi's ambassador to Zimbabwe Annie Kumwenda on Thursday said the mission was working with local authorities to ensure the immigrants go back home.

"We are processing travel documents for a group of 41 Malawians that were intercepted by security forces on their way to South Africa," she said in an interview.

The envoy said the group of 41 Malawians would be deported alongside a group of other immigrants already held at Zimbabwe's isolation centres.

Ambassador Kumwenda was reacting to reports that 14 Malawians in transit from South Africa had gone on a hunger strike after they were put into an isolation centre in the southern city of Masvingo.

She said the Malawians had since been removed from the centre and are now housed at a local school.

Rodgers Irimayi, a Zimbabwe government spokesperson in Masvingo, said he has been informed that the Malawians skipped only one meal.

He had earlier told a local publication that the Malawians were being held at the isolation centre because of logistical problems.

"What I understand is that they were supposed to board a bus coming from South Africa to Malawi, but it has been delayed," Mr Irimayi said.

"So the government is now organising to provide transportation for them to their country."

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.