Nigeria: Police Inspector Arrested for Allegedly Killing Cleric

22 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

An Inspector of Police, Okoro Charles, arrested and is facing the police internal disciplinary procedures for allegedly killing a 28-year old Cleric in Igando area of Lagos.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said in a statement Thursday that the police officer was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in which one Fatai Oladipupo died.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday along Obabiyi, Igando road, Lagos.

"The Lagos State Police Command has on 20/5/2020 arrested Inspector Okoro Charles attached to Ikotun Division.

"The Inspector was arrested in connection with a shooting incident reported on 20/5/2020 at about 2205, along Obabiyi, Igando road, Ikotun which led to the death of one Fatai Oladipupo 'm' 28 years old of Obabiyi area.

"The Inspector is subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Provost Department and if found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court," the statement reads.

Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said the shooting incident is being investigated.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, condoles with the family and friends of the deceased and calls for calm. He assures them that justice will prevail, the spokesperson said.

Mr Elkana said members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation

