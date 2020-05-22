Zimbabwe: Two Serial Armed Robbers Arrested, U.S.$20,000 Wrist Watch Recovered

22 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Bulawayo Thursday arrested two serial armed robbers and recovered property worth $900 000.

Alao recovered was a wristwatch worth US$20 000.

The robbers had been terrorising residents of Morningside and Montrose since February this year and were arrested at their residences.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo Thursday, Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the suspected robbers broke into seven homes in the two low-density suburbs and stole a variety of household goods including a wristwatch valued at US$20 000.

"Before us here are stolen properties that were recovered as a result of detectives investigating a series of unlawful entry," said Ncube.

"These cases happened between February 2020 and end of April 2020. The two kleptomaniacs, Cuthbert Munyandi,18, and Gamuchirai Nyasha, 20, hatched a plan to break into seven houses in Hillside area that is Morningside and Montrose. The two targeted properties, electrical gadgets, cash, cell phones as well as laptops."

Some of the stolen property had already been sold to various people.

"Some properties had been sold and recovered through investigations from those who had bought the goods. Munyandi resides in Nketa and Nyasha in Sizinda. So they were selling their loot in western areas around Tshabalala and Sizinda. It is through their indications that the property was recovered," said Inspector Dube.

The robbers, who are being held at Hillside police station, are expected to appear in court soon.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.