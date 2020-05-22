Zimbabwe: Two Serial Armed Robbers Arrested, U.S.$20,000 Wrist Watch Recovered

Police in Bulawayo Thursday arrested two serial armed robbers and recovered property worth $900 000.

Alao recovered was a wristwatch worth US$20 000.

The robbers had been terrorising residents of Morningside and Montrose since February this year and were arrested at their residences.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo Thursday, Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the suspected robbers broke into seven homes in the two low-density suburbs and stole a variety of household goods including a wristwatch valued at US$20 000.

"Before us here are stolen properties that were recovered as a result of detectives investigating a series of unlawful entry," said Ncube.

"These cases happened between February 2020 and end of April 2020. The two kleptomaniacs, Cuthbert Munyandi,18, and Gamuchirai Nyasha, 20, hatched a plan to break into seven houses in Hillside area that is Morningside and Montrose. The two targeted properties, electrical gadgets, cash, cell phones as well as laptops."

Some of the stolen property had already been sold to various people.

"Some properties had been sold and recovered through investigations from those who had bought the goods. Munyandi resides in Nketa and Nyasha in Sizinda. So they were selling their loot in western areas around Tshabalala and Sizinda. It is through their indications that the property was recovered," said Inspector Dube.

The robbers, who are being held at Hillside police station, are expected to appear in court soon.