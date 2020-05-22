Nigeria: Immigration Arrests 14 Togolese, 10 Nigerians At Ogun Border

22 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ogun Command, has arrested 14 Togolese and 10 Nigerians at Ajilete and Ilase border posts in the state.

The NIS spokesman, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The Comptroller, Ogun State Command, Kunle Osisanya, said that the arrests were made by NIS operatives in line with federal government's directives.

According to Mr Osisanya, the 14 Togolese, comprising eight female adults and six minors, were arrested in a J5 bus at Ajilete, in Ogun.

"The other 10 were arrested at Ilase, also in Ogun State, and out of the 10, five were victims of human trafficking.

"Hence, they will be handed over to NAPTIP for defying the directive of government on closure of land borders," he said.

Mr Osisanya said that the arrested persons had been profiled accordingly by health officials in line with NCDC medical procedures and subjected them to COVID-19 test.

He said that the NIS Comptroller General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, complimented the officers for being gallant and professional.

He commended the efforts of the officers, noting that, some of the arrest were made along illegal points created by the human smugglers.

He, however, charged them to up the tempo of their patrol as the service would continue to ensure safety of the nation.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.