Zimbabwe: First Lady Stops to Assist MP Involved in Road Accident

22 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Thursday stopped her entourage in Kwekwe to assist a Zanu-PF MP who had been involved in a road traffic accident.

There were reports that Mnangagwa had in fact been involved in the road accident until Information Ministry secretary, Nick Mangwana issued a statement dismissing the claims.

Mangwana said it was instead Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Dumizweni Mahwite who was involved in an accident involving a minor.

"The First Lady's cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim," said Mangwana.

Last month, one of Mnangagwa's security aides died on the spot after one of the vehicles in her entourage was involved in an accident in Muzarabani. Two other security aides were injured and hospitalised.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Tanzania Expects Tourism Boom After Lifting Flight Ban
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.