Tanzania: District Road Improvement Budget Rose in Last Fiscal Year, Bunge Told

21 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE budget meant for road improvement in Masasi District has increased from 686.1m/- in 2018/19 to 860 m/- in 2019/20 financial year, Bunge was told.

Minister for State, Local Government and Regional Administration Suleiman Jafo said in a written response to a question by Masasi Member of Parliament Rashid Chuachua, who wanted to know when the government would increase the road improvement budget for the district through the Tanzania Rural Road Agency (TARURA).

The MP asked "Masasi district receives 700m/- as budget for infrastructure improvement, hence what is the government's plan to increase this amount?".

In response, the minister said the government is determined to increase the budget depending on the revenues collected to facilitate infrastructure improvements in the district through TARURA.

The government established TARURA on grounds that roads under Regional Administration and Local Government would propel the country's economy, hence such roads deserved priority.

Tarura oversees all the roads under the local government ministry as the former was established and announced in the Government Gazette no. 211 June in 2017 after a long time petition from the Members of Parliament.

Rural roads had for long become rough with many people including Councillors and Directors now and then embezzling their funds.

Besides that, he said there were bureaucracies regarding the roads, explaining that most of them were reconstructed below standard.

