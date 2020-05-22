Nigeria: Lockdown - Police Arrest 413 Violators, Impound 98 Vehicles in Kano

21 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

File photo: Governor Ganduje intercepting lockdown defaulters in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested and prosecuted 413 violators and impounded 98 vehicles in one week, following enforcement of total lockdown operations to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmad, told journalists on Thursday in Kano that the violators were held for disobeying interstate movement restriction order.

Mr Ahmad noted that the arrests were made after mapping the state, strategic deployments of both human and material assets of the command were made to 34 strategic points/areas across 17 front lines.

"The front lines bordered Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa and Bauchi States and are mapped out to checkmate and enforce the interstate movement restriction order," he said.

He said 289 violators were arrested from Kaduna/Kano boundary, 64 violators from Katsina/Kano, while 30 from Jigawa/Kano and 30 violators from Bauchi/Kano boundary.

He added all the defaulters had been prosecuted.

"Among the 289 violators from Kaduna/Kano border, 120 violators trekked from Kaduna to Kano, 58 tricycles, 80 motorcycles and 98 vehicles were impounded from the four borders of Kano.

"Despite these developments, some commuters bypassed the check points and followed unconventional routes including feeder roads and earth tracks.

"Strategies were reviewed and the command's various community policing committees were adequately utilised to support the operations," Ahmad said.

The commissioner noted that the lockdown operations and commitment had not affected the command's crime fighting efforts and discharge of its internal security mandate.

"We will continue to be committed and resolute in fighting all forms of crimes and criminality in the state in line with international best practice and rule of law," he assured.

In addition, he said the command on May 15 arrested 197 suspected criminals and recovered lots of arms and ammunition.

The commissioner however commended the good people of Kano for their cooperation and obedience to the lockdown order.

Mr Ahmad urged the residents to always observe personal hygiene, social distancing, wear face masks, ensure regular hand washing, stay home and stay safe.

