Africa: Selmor Mtukudzi Shares Stage With Africa's Greats On Africa Day's COVID-19 Concert

Award-winning Zimbabwean musician Selmor Mtukudzi's star continues to rise and shine as she has been nominated to share the stage with Africa's great musicians in a two-hour Africa Day concert.

The show is also aimed at raising awareness against the ravaging Covid-19.

In a statement, the artist's manager, Reginald Chapfunga said the 36-year-old daughter of late Zimbabwe Afro-jazz musician, Oliver Mtukudzi is humbled by the recognition.

"Join Africa continent's A team for an Africa Day concert. Celebrated Afro-Jazz musician Selmor Mtukudzi joins renowned African musicians for a two-hour concert celebrating Africa Day and raising awareness on the impact of Covid-19 on the continent," said Chapfunga.

He said the WAN show is scheduled for Monday May 25 and will feature top musicians based in Africa, and the Diaspora.

They include; Salif Keita, Toussou N'Dour, Angelic Kidjo, Eddy Kenzo, Oumou Sangare, Fally Ipupa, Wizkid, Hiro, Lenine, Baaba Maal, Joceline Beroard, and Chris Martin.

Chapfunga said the show will be broadcast for free during prime time on a number of Africa channels and some private channels.

The African Union Broadcasting and Thompson Broadcasting will offer technical support.

"WAN said all artists participating will promote its objectives of raising awareness on the risks of infection, engaging in a collective reflection on the post-Covid-19 crisis in Africa and to support the actors in the construction of the new Africa: United and Innovative," highlighted Chapfunga.

Selmor, married to Tendai Manatsa, also a musician and son to music legend, Zex Manatsa, recently said her songs are social commentary and deal with day-to-day challenges faced by people.

She recently featured on the collaboration song by local artists titled "The Blessing Zimbabwe" whose aim was to send a message of comfort to the nation in the wake of Covid-19.

The prayer song was supported by Cassava Fintech International, through the Sasai brand.

Selmor's latest album Expressions which has 12 tracks is also a sure hit.