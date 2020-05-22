Rwandan Envoy Virtually Presents Her Credentials to Indian President

Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, on Thursday, May 21, presented her letter of credence to India's President Ram Nath Kovind, in a ceremony that was held by video conference.

Seven other foreign envoys also presented their credentials, formalizing their mandate as ambassadors representing their respective countries to the Asian nation.

A statement from Rwanda's High Commission in India notes that the current extraordinary situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Indian government to hold this ceremony through virtually.

All seven envoys gathered at the Ministry of External Affairs where a short ceremony for each of them took place.

Mukangira told The New Times that given the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual channel was the only option available. The event was a great success, thanks to the excellent organisation and technical support by the Ministry of External Affairs of India."

Besides Mukangira, seven other diplomats presented their credentials during the virtual ceremony. / Courtesy

In the bilateral virtual talk with the President, Rwanda's envoy appreciated the existing bilateral relation which is a strategic level partnership. She expressed her commitment to take it to greater heights.

The strategic level partnership was agreed in Gujarat in 2017 during the official visit by President Paul Kagame.

The Rwandan envoy commended cooperation cutting across a wide range of sectors, including defence, trade and investments, as well as health and education.

She also pointed out how the relations between India and Rwanda took greater heights with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rwanda in July 2018.

The President of India appreciated the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Mukangira was appointed High Commissioner to India by Rwanda's Cabinet on November 28, 2019. She arrived in India on March 4, 2020. Mukangira previously served as Ambassador of Rwanda to Sweden from 2007 to 2011.

Prior to her current position, she served as Director-General in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Fundamental Principles and Research at the Senate.