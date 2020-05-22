Nigeria: Buhari Daughter's SIM Card Judgement - Plaintiff Moves to Recover N10m From SSS

Anthony Okolie, a man illegally detained for 10 weeks by the State Security Service (SSS), has commenced the process of recovering a N10 million judgement debt from the service.

This is coming a week after the Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, slammed a N10 million fine against the SSS over a sim card controversy lawsuit involving President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter.

Hanan Buhari, the SSS and telecoms firm, MTN, were sued for human rights abuse by Mr Okolie, who was detained for 10 weeks over the use of a sim card previously used by the president's daughter.

Mr Okolie, through his lawyer, Tope Akinyode, had demanded N500 million "as general and aggravated damages for the gross and unlawful violation of the applicant's right to acquire moveable properties, freedom of movement and self-dignity."

Legal tussle

After a legal tussle that lasted for months, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba awarded the sum of N10 million against SSS for the abuse of Mr Okolie's fundamental human rights.

He, however, said that there was no substantial evidence against Hanan and MTN.

On Wednesday, Mr Okolie's lawyer sent a letter to the Director-General of the SSS to forward the cheque as settlement within 24 hours of receiving the letter.

"We are Solicitors to Mr Anthony Okolie on whose behalf we write you and who we shall hereinafter refer to as our Client.

"As you must have been informed by E.E Daubry, Esq., who represented you in the case of Anthony Okolie V DG SSS & 2 ORS; FHC/ASB/CS/3/2020, the Federal High Court, Asaba slammed a fine of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) against you for violating the fundamental human right of our Client who was detained in your custody for 10 weeks over an MTN SIM Card once used by Hanan Buhari, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have been instructed by our Client to recover the said debt of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) from you. You are therefore requested to forward your Cheque to us forthwith in settlement of the judgment debt.

Mr Okolie also said the failure of the SSS to obey the court judgement will lead to instituting contempt proceedings against the security department.

"TAKE NOTICE that unless we receive your Cheque in settlement within 24 hours' receipt of this letter, we shall have no choice but to take all steps available under law to recover the said sum. This will include but will not be limited to instituting contempt proceedings against you and going after the assets of your establishment. We are certain that you will want to avoid the costs and embarrassment which our next course of action will entail and we hope that good counsel will prevail," the letter acknowledged by the SSS on Thursday and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES read.