Nigeria Records 339 New Cases of COVID-191, 11 Deaths

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 339 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 7,016 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the figures from 200 to 211 in the last 24 hours.

Announcing this Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 139 new cases, Kano and Oyo 28 each, Edo 25, Katsina 22, Kaduna 18, Jigawa 14, Yobe and Plateau 13 each, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 11, Gombe eight, Ogun five, Bauchi and Nasarawa four each, Delta three, Ondo two, while Rivers and Adamawa one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 7,016 cases of COVID-19. 1907 persons have been discharged, while 211 have unfortunately lost their lives."