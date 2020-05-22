Tanzania-Kenya Rapport Wins a Lot of Praise

AS the government moves to iron out the differences facing two East African neighbours, Tanzania and Kenya, academicians and diplomatic sphere analysts in the country have applauded the decision, saying economic diplomacy is one of the strong pillars for economic growth.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview, a lecturer at the Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR), Mr Innocent Shoo, said opening and having functioning borders responds to improved trade and meeting the interdependent needs of Tanzania such as raw materials and finished products, hence achieving economic diplomacy.

"You can choose a friend but you cannot choose a neighbour; Kenya is our neighbour and therefore the call for this meeting with ministers and regional commissioners from both countries is important to ensure safety practices as our borders are open and functional during this time when the world is battling Covid -19," he said.

Mr Shoo further said that it was important to remember that Kenya and Tanzania serve as gateways to other East and Central African countries.

Opened borders will benefit more countries and positively impact the economies in the region, he said.

Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), political science professor, Gaudence Mpangala, applauded the decision of the two heads of state, saying EAC's main objective is economic and trade cooperation. Prof Mpangala said disrupting the trade of the two countries would disrupt the economy.

"In the midst of fighting coronavirus in which every country is struggling to protect its citizens, it is important that we do so while protecting our long-term relationship," he remarked.

A University of Dodoma (UDOM) Lecturer, Dr Paul Loisulie, applauded the decision reached by President Magufuli and his Kenyan counterpart Kenyatta, saying: "Conflicts hinder the progress of any nation, now as diplomacy comes in, it brings joy and comfort, it has restored the situation back to normal," he said.

An Assistant Lecturer at CFR, Mr Godwin Amani, said the recent border impasse was jeopardising economic diplomacy which no country can achieve.

Today, Works, Transport and Communication Minister Engineer Isack Kamwelwe will meet his Kenyan counterpart, Mr James Macharia, in bid to iron out the differences facing the two East African neighbours.

The two ministers are expected to hold their meeting at Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) to resolve the deadlock which resulted from the recent restriction of cargo entry into the two countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accompanying the two ministers will be a host of economic technocrats from Tanzania and Kenya.

In the meantime, the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Ms Anna Mghwira, said her office was ready to implement President John Magufuli's directive to address the border challenge that has risen between Tanzania and Kenya amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The RC said she was liaising with her counterparts Arusha and Tanga counterparts so as to act with a single voice.

"We, Kilimanjaro as a region are ready to carry out the presidential decree and today (Thursday) I will join my colleagues in Arusha at a meeting related to the President's order so as to plan strategies related to the directives he gave," she said.

The two regional economic giants have recently been locked in a deadlock that emanated from Kenya's decision to close its borders with her neighbour.

While addressing the country last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the borders would be closed as the East African nation continued to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Kenyatta said the borders would only be open to lorry drivers, but they would have to undergo tests before being allowed into Kenya.

The decision would, however not go down well with Tanzania, after a number of regional commissioners expressed their displeasure over the decision and went ahead to announce an indefinite ban on cargo drivers from Kenya.