Tanzania: COVID-19 War Boosted By 155bn/ - Injection

IN recognition of Tanzania government's efforts in battling Covid-19, the European Union and Sweden have extended their financial support by providing 155bn/- to boost education and health sectors in the country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi revealed in Dodoma yesterday that, the support was the outcome of discussions between his office and diplomats from different countries.

"My office has been holding discussions with diplomats from different countries to see how they can support Tanzania amid coronavirus pandemic," Prof Kabudi said.

He said the talks had been fruitful as EU has agreed to provide 38m US dollars (86.6bn/-) to be spent in different sectors after the Covid -19 pandemic, while Sweden had added a total of 30m US dollars (68.4bn/-) of which 20m US dollars had been added to the education budget and 10m US dollars has been allocated to boost the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).

Prof Kabudi noted that Tanzania had done a lot in battling the Covid-19 pandemic, commending President John Magufuli for measures his government had taken to deal with the problem.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) I received a call from the Canadian Minister for International Cooperation applauding the country for measures it had taken in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to support Tanzania in education and health," Prof Kabudi said.

Prof Kabudi noted that he had asked the minister to provide their support in the form of cash to allow the country to channel the funds in areas that are in high needs.

Minister Kabudi was speaking at the swearing in of three newly appointed diplomats and other government officials at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

The diplomats are Commissioner Faustine Kasike who will represent Tanzania in Mozambique, John Simbachawene in Kenya and Major General Jacob Kingu in Algeria.

Prof Kabudi urged the three diplomats to work hard and be patriotic. He said that since Dr Magufuli assumed office he has appointed a total of 17 ambassadors.

The minister said that Dr Magufuli had been making efforts to spread Tanzania's diplomatic wings by opening eight new embassies in Algeria, Cuba, Israel, Korea, Namibia, Sudan, Quatar and Turkey.