Africa: 0.22% Rise, 57,545 Active Cases Across the Continent

As of May 22, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 99,976.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 3,094 and recoveries 39,335.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 19,137, with deaths numbering 369. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (15,003 cases), Morocco (7,211), Algeria (7,728), Ghana (6,486) and Nigeria (7,016).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

