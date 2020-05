Sudan's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 410 new cases of COVID-19 including 10 deaths, according to the epidemic report for May 18, 19 and 20.

According to the Ministry the new cases were reported in Khartoum State (345), Gezira (27), Gedaref (10), North Kordofan (7), North Darfur (4), East Darfur (3), Kassala (3), Red Sea (2), White Nile (2) and Sinnar (1).

Today's update raised the total number to 3138 including 121 deaths and 302 recoveries.