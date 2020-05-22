Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad are extending financial support to the effort the people and Government of Eritrea are exerting to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, 'Gold Mountain International' Mining Company contributed 10 thousand Dollars, Hawkan-Eritrea Excavation Company 6 thousand Dollars, Nora-'Manko-Kertse-Kemte' private limited enterprise 50 thousand Nakfa, dairy farmers association in Mensura 15 thousand Nakfa, and small businesses and individual nationals contributed a total of 62 thousand and 500 Nakfa.

Similarly, 51 individuals in Afabet contributed 97 thousand and 670 Nakfa, Mai-Mine semi-urban center 78 thousand and 910 Nakfa, and a number of administrative areas in the Central, Southern and Northern Red Sea regions contributed a total of 93 thousand and 568 Nakfa and 500 Dollars.

According to the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, nationals residing in various cities of Germany contributed a total of 43 thousand and 550 Euros to bolster the National Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

